The Buffalo Bills got several positive injury reinforcements ahead of their game vs the Tennessee Titans, which was the debut of Amari Cooper in a Buffalo uniform. The Bills acquired Cooper last week in an attempt to help shore up their lack of production at the wide receiver position, which has made life a bit difficult on quarterback Josh Allen so far this year.

Cooper of course was brought in from the Cleveland Browns, who are in arguably the worst spot in the NFL right now in terms of their current and future prospects, and it appears he is having some trouble shaking that ineptitude off of him, as one of his first targets in a Bills uniform was a drop on what should have been an easy completion from Allen.

https://x.com/ThunderPlzWin/status/1848049663309746395

Despite the early mishap and his relatively advanced age, Cooper remains one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL, figuring to assume the number one receiver role for a Bills team that is in desperate need of someone to fill that position.

Rookie Keon Coleman has shown some flashes of the potential that the Bills saw when they selected him this past April in the NFL Draft, but Cooper's veteran pedigree and physical abilities figure to provide another dimension to a Bills offense that grew a bit stagnant during their recent brief losing streak.

There's also the added component that Allen will likely be asked to do a bit less now, as at times, the Bills were relying on him to produce at a nearly superhuman level in order to generate the offensive output that other teams can get under more normal circumstances.

In any case, after the Titans game concludes, the Bills are next set to take the field on the road vs the Seattle Seahawks next week.