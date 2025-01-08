The Buffalo Bills look like one of the most dominant teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs. Buffalo finished the 2024 season with a 13-4 record and won the AFC East division. The Bills will be getting some reinforcements back ahead of their next game against the Broncos.

Bills WR Amari Cooper returned to practice on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cooper had been away from the team for personal reasons. Now he is back and getting ready to go for this weekend's important Wild Card matchup.

The Bills acquired Cooper at the the trade deadline from the Browns. It has taken Cooper some time to get acquainted with Buffalo's offensive scheme, but he has already made some big plays.

Cooper finished the 2024 regular season with 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns. Roughly half of that production came during his tenure with the Bills.

Unlike in years past, the Bills do not rely on one or two offensive weapons to win games. As a result, Cooper's slow start in Buffalo has not hindered the team at all down the final stretch of the regular season.

In other Bills injury news, Sean McDermott confirmed that linebacker Terrell Bernard is good to go.

Bills vs. Broncos kicks off at the normal 1PM ET on Sunday.

Bills expect Amari Cooper to be ready to roll in the playoffs

Cooper has not had a lot of time on task with Josh Allen. His recent absence during Week 18 did not help matters.

Regardless, the team is confident that Cooper will be ready to shine during the playoffs. Unsurprisingly, Cooper believes he will succeed as well.

Cooper referenced an impressive touchdown catch from Week 17 as evidence that everything will work out well.

“I've ran that route hundreds of times at this point. Generally, when the corner doesn't bite on it, the quarterback just comes off of you and throws it somewhere else,” Cooper said on Saturday via Newsweek. “When I saw that the corner didn't bite, I was just like, I wasn't jogging, but I was like, okay, he's going to come off of me, and something told me, okay, he's about to throw it. I kind of sped up a little bit, and it was just a routine catch, really, as far as like, high-pointing the ball.”

Cooper praised Josh Allen for being one of the NFL's best during the same interview.

“That's the type of quarterback he is,” Cooper continued, praising Allen. “He's going to give you an opportunity. Every quarterback isn't that way for some reason, but I am grateful for that.”

The Bills could become an even more dangerous team in the playoffs as Cooper and Allen gain more experience together.