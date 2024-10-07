The Buffalo Bills lost 23-20 to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The end of the game was marred by questionable clock management from Sean McDermott and Buffalo's staff. Houston legend JJ Watt posted his take on the Bills' last-minute choices on social media following the game.

“Baffling game management decisions by the Bills at the end of that game…” the CBS analyst posted.

The Bills forced a punt that landed inside the five-yard line with less than a minute to play. The Texans had all three of their timeouts, Buffalo had none, and the game was tied at 20. Watt is referring to the choice to run three straight pass plays from deep in their own territory. All three fell incomplete, and the Bills punted without Houston using a single timeout.

CJ Stroud took the field with seven seconds remaining. They ran one play, got into field goal range, called one of their timeouts, and trotted out the field goal unit. Kai'imi Fairbairn hit a 59-yard boot to win the game in regulation. The Texans went from a 50% chance to win after their punt to a 65.6% chance after Buffalo's punt, per ESPN.

The spotlight is firmly on the Bills as they look to finally make the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era. Despite great regular season success, they have not gotten over the hump in January yet.

Sean McDermott must clean up clock management before the playoffs

While this is only one game in a long season, it is indicitive of the typers of losses the Bills cannot afford. They are looking to challenge teams like the Chiefs and Ravens for the AFC title. Those teams have veteran coaches who do not allow these types of losses. Watt is right to say those choices were baffling.

The Stefon Diggs revenge game went the way of the wide receiver's new squad in Week 5. While the end of the game is truly what decided it, the Bills certainly missed Diggs in this one. The Texans star had more receiving yards, 82, than the entire Buffalo receiving core, 80. No one has emerged as the star in his absence and it showed in this game.

Allen set an unfortunate record in the game as well with just a 30% completion percentage. It is the lowest completion percentage for a quarterback with at least 30 attempts in the past 30 years. Without Diggs, the Bills' offense looked lost. They have an extra day to figure it out, as they play the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6.