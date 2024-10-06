The Buffalo Bills lost 23-20 to the Houston Texans in Week 5. Quarterback Josh Allen had a rough game, completing nine of his 30 pass attempts for only 131 yards, but leading a Bills comeback in the second half. His completion percentage was 30%, which is a record according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

“Josh Allen recorded the lowest completion percentage (30.0%) in a game with at least 30 pass attempts in the last 30 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.”

The Bills were losing 17-3 at halftime and were not stellar on offense. They had only five first downs in the first half and were getting blown out by a team that had lost Nico Collins to a hamstring injury. The second half was a different story, as they scored 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 20.

Three of Allen's incompletions came on the last drive of the game. The Bills were pinned up against their goal line with less than a minute to go and no timeouts. What happened next changed the game and forces a lot of questions heading into a big game next week.

Bills blow the end of this game, setting up big Monday night matchup

The Bills called three pass plays and each attempt fell incomplete. While the Texans did not cause a turnover or get a game-winning safety, their plan still backfired. They punted the ball with 16 seconds left and Houston had all three timeouts. They ran one play, called a timeout, and won the game on a Kai'imi Fairbairn 59-yard field goal.

The end of this game was a brutal collapse for Josh Allen and the Bills. He could have used his legs on one of the plays, and they likely go to overtime. While the second half was an overall positive on both sides of the ball, the end leaves a bad taste in fans' mouths.

The Bills head back on the road next Monday to face the New York Jets. In their second division game of the year, Buffalo is looking to avenge their Week 1 loss from last season. The winner of that game will sit in first place in the AFC East after six weeks. The Jets lost on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17. They are 2-3 after five weeks.

This Bills loss certainly does not end their season, as they are still in first place in the AFC East. These types of losses, however, will cost them in the winter. If they cannot close out games and have more performances like this, they won't make that long-awaited return to the Super Bowl.