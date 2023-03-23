Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Buffalo Bills have signed former Los Angeles Rams offensive guard David Edwards to a 1-year contract in NFL Free Agency, The 33rd Team contributor Ari Meirov wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“The #Bills have signed former #Rams G David Edwards to a 1-year deal,” Meirov wrote. “He started 45 games in four years for LA and now heads to Buffalo.”

The former fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams after Los Angeles took him in the 2019 NFL draft. He quickly found a way to stay in the starting lineup after first taking snaps on offense for the Rams in a 37-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. Edwards has logged 45 starts in 53 games played for Los Angeles, peaking at 17 starts in 17 games for the Rams in 2021.

The former standout from Downers Grove North high school in Downers Grove, Illinois, earned praise from his hometown coaches after the Rams took down the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

“It’s neat for our kids to see something that you only dream about – you see a kid who wore the Trojan uniform and that same thing, and getting to hold that Lombardi trophy,” said Downers Grove North football coach Joe Horeni.

He told the team he felt “a little bit foggy” before a Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“He wasn’t feeling too great,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via the team transcripts. “He came in day after we had some individual stuff, said he was a little bit foggy.”

Edwards was placed on injured reserve after his second time in concussion protocol following a 22-10 win by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. He left the game in the fourth quarter after a collision in the backfield, ESPN staff writer Sarah Barshop wrote in an early-October report. According to Pro Football Reference, Edwards did not play for the rest of the season.