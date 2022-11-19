Published November 19, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills are playing in Detroit on Sunday at Ford Field after over six feet of snow came down in the city over the last 24 hours, preventing them from playing at home. On Saturday, the team is planning to fly out to the Motor City but it hasn’t been all that easy for a lot of the players to actually leave their homes and actually get to the airport. But don’t worry, Bills Mafia is here to save the day.

Numerous fans helped the likes of Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox clear out their driveways so they could hit the road. Take a look, via CBS Sports:

Bills Mafia is out there clearing the driveway for offensive tackle Spencer Brown to make it to the airport 😂 (Via skbrown8/IG) pic.twitter.com/VGgVJmO2di — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2022

Tight ends Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney also got some help. The City of Good Neighbors is showing up for the Bills. (Via dawsonknox/IG) pic.twitter.com/x2cbfslgw4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2022

The City of Good Neighbors is right. These fans want the Bills to get to Detroit and beat up on the Cleveland Browns as Buffalo looks to end their two-game losing skid, dropping a thriller last weekend to the Minnesota Vikings.

The snow in Buffalo and even up into Canada right now is insane. You literally can’t even recognize Highmark Stadium. Via Colin McCarthy:

Orchard Park, home of the @BuffaloBills, has seen 66 inches of snow in the last 24 hours! This is the highest 24-hour snow total ever recorded in New York state. 📸: @BuffaloBillspic.twitter.com/0TA75yr8M9 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) November 19, 2022

Yes, you read that correctly. 66 inches. Wow! That is absolutely wild. Needless to say, it’s going to take a while for all that snow to disperse. Thankfully, the Bills’ next two games after Week 11 are on the road in Detroit again versus the Lions and then in Foxborough against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

Buffalo doesn’t return home until December 11th vs. the New York Jets. By then, you’d hope there isn’t as much snow around.

Bills Mafia once again proving they’re the best fanbase around.