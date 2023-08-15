The Buffalo Bills signed free agent offensive lineman Brandon Shell to a contract this summer with the intention that he could be a contributor to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. However, this happens to be all for naught now, as Shell intends to retire, reports ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

“Bills OL Brandon Shell was not at practice today and intends to retire, I’m told. Shell signed with the Bills in late May. He was a fifth-round pick in 2016 by the Jets and has played in 83 games, starting in 72, throughout his career.”

It is a surprising announcement from Brandon Shell, and definitely one that the Bills did not expect. If they knew he was going to retire then the Bills wouldn't have given Shell a contract this summer. Nevertheless, the Bills will now most likely be looking for a replacement using his roster spot.

Brandon Shell was drafted in 2016, so he actually lasted longer in the NFL than the average player. It is becoming more and more common for NFL players to retire early nowadays given the long-term health risks playing professional football can create. In terms of Shell, this would have been his seventh season in the NFL, so he actually made quite the career out of his opportunity.

Stay tuned into Bills training camp for any more surprise announcements or retirement decisions. In all likelihood, this will be the only surprise retirement decision that the Bills get during this NFL offseason, although anything is possible in today's day and age of professional football.