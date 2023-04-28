Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills added even more talent around Josh Allen with the 25th overall pick. They chose tight end Dalton Kincaid, a Utah product that should make a great offense even better.

General manager Brandon Bean said that the Bills were ready to trade back if Kincaid wasn’t available, according to Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. The Dallas Cowboys seemed like a likely team to take him, so Buffalo traded for the pick right in front of them. It cost them the 130th pick in addition to their own pick but it netted them a very good pass-catcher.

“If Dalton was not there, we would have traded back,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “We had a good feeling that Dallas would take him (at no. 26) and we just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense.”

Although the Bills already have Dawson Knox, Kincaid should fit in just fine with the offense. He also offers more upside as a legitimate second option behind Stefon Diggs in the passing game. In games last season for the Utes, he recorded 890 receiving yards, 70 catches and eight touchdowns.

It speaks to Kincaid’s talent that the Bills were ready to punt on their draft pick in favor of picking up more picks later on if he wasn’t there. The team is surely hoping that they have a future Pro Bowler on their hands as they eagerly try to win the AFC. Diggs, Knox, Kincaid, Gabe Davis and free-agency addition Deonte Hardy should give Allen one of the best receiver cores in the whole NFL.

In the future rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bills can focus on defense or other spots of need on offense after adding Dalton Kincaid. After losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, they could look to land a new linebacker to plug in. They could also look to get another running back after losing Devin Singletary in free agency. Whichever route they go, they can at least be happy that they were able to get their preferred target in the first round.