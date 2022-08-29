The aftermath of Matt Araiza’s release from the Buffalo Bills is upon us. Now that the team has decided to part ways with the 23-year-old amid his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a minor, the Bills have been left with a huge gap to fill. At this point, however, Buffalo is already making the necessary moves to replace Araiza at the soonest possible time.

According to Josh Alper of PFT, the Bills have already worked out no less than four punters as they look to round out their roster ahead of the start of the new season:

According to multiple reports, the Bills worked out Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome, and Joseph Charlton on Sunday. They had veteran Matt Haack on the roster until last Tuesday, but he was cut as they moved to 80 players and he’s since signed with the Colts to replace the injured Rigoberto Sanchez.

The Bills did use their sixth-round pick in the draft for Araiza, who was considered a top prospect for his position. After all, you don’t get the nickname “Punt God” for nothing. However, now that the former San Diego State standout is facing some truly horrifying allegations, Buffalo decided that it would be in their best interest to just cut ties with him completely.

The Bills are going to be signing a new punter in the near future and they do have a handful of respectable choices right now. The organization is clearly doing everything it can to move past the Matt Araiza scandal as soon as humanly possible.