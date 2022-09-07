Bills an overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of excitement around them entering the 2022 season. After a brutal defeat in the playoffs last year, they are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The NFL GameDay crew is all aboard the Bills’ hype train. Six of their analysts, including former Pro Bowlers Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin, picked Buffalo to win Super Bowl 57. They collectively offered five different NFC champions, suggesting that the Bills are truly in a great position to win it all.

The Bills are certainly stacked with talent. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are about to enter the third year of their partnership that has proven to be lethal to defenses. Along with Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox, the passing game is elite. Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook should be a solid duo in the run game.

On defense, the Bills boast stars line linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer and new edge rusher Von Miller. Although White won’t be active until Week 5 at the earliest, the defense is deep and should be even better with Miller.

One of the key issues with the Bills is their running game. It was dependent heavily on scrambles from Allen last season. The pass rush is another area to look for improvement, as their lack of high-end talent in that position group led to them throwing a massive bag at Miller in free agency.

A Bills Super Bowl victory would make Buffalo the happiest place on the planet. The diehard fans are eager to see their beloved team finally take the Lombardi trophy home.