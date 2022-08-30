Bills make final PUP list determination for Tre’Davious White ahead of 2022 NFL season

Tre’Davious White won’t be joining the Buffalo Bills for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as in the next three games after that as he recovers from injury.

The Bills placed White on reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, meaning he’ll be sidelined for the first four contests of the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, however, did note that he is working his way back and could re-join the team soon. The 27-year-old cornerback has been sidelined since Thanksgiving of last season after sustaining a torn ACL against the New Orleans Saints.

#Bills star CB Tre'Davious White will start on the reserve/PUP list, per me and @TomPelissero as he works his way back. He’s out the first four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

By the looks of it, the Bills are playing it safe when it comes to their star CB. Naturally, they don’t want to rush him back and risk re-injuring him after working so hard to get back healthy again.

It remains to be seen when Tre’Davious White will be able to take the field again for the Bills, but his absence is certainly good news to the teams they’ll be facing to start the 2022 campaign. Without White, Rams wideouts Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, among others, could have it a little bit easier when they take on Buffalo in the opener.

For now, fans can only will have to be patient when it comes to White. The team opted to give him more time to recover and get back to full health, and so the Buffalo faithful can only hope that he’ll be able to do so.