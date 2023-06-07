The Buffalo Bills continue to add veterans on defense to bolster their unit for the 2023 NFL season. The Bills have been busy in free agency all offseason long, and their latest move has seen them bring in former Minnesota Vikings starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler to shore up their secondary

Dantzler was a third-round pick out of Mississippi State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played in 35 games over the last three seasons, starting 26 of them. Last season, he started nine of his 10 games for the Vikings, racking up 50 tackles, five passes defended, three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Cameron Dantzler, a long, 6-foot-2 defensive back, joins a deep Bills’ cornerback group that includes All-Pro Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, and two second-year players coming off solid rookie campaigns in Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

Buffalo has been active in NFL free agency on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The team re-signed key free agents like safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker A.J. Klein, and defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips. They also brought in safety Taylor Rapp, defensive tackle Poona Ford, and edge rusher Leonard Floyd, with the last two signings coming in after the 2023 NFL Draft. The team also recently locked up 2019 first-round pick DT Ed Oliver to a long-term deal.

The signing of Dantzler and these other moves come on the heels of the team parting ways with former defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Head coach Sean McDermott will serve as DC this upcoming season, reprising a role he filled with the Carolina Panthers prior to getting the Bills’ head job.

The Bills released practice squad CB Kyler McMichael to make room for Dantzler on the roster.