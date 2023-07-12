The Buffalo Bills made some headlines this spring when star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was absent for the first day of mandatory minicamp and head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about it, but his teammate Dion Dawkins said there is nothing to worry about.

“I think it's so funny how the world is so much more concerned than the actual teammates,” Dion Dawkins said with Colin Cowherd, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We don't care at all because there's nothing to really be worried about. An example, let's say you have a conversation with one of your best friends. And let's say one word is maybe tweaked a little bit where you're like, ‘Oh, did he just say that?' whatever, where a group of men who love each other, play with each other, have been around each other for a long time.”

Dawkins indicated that Stefon Diggs' absence was blown out of proportion.

“I think that the media has taken things so far left where there's really – the only way to go [is] right,” Dawkins said with Cowherd, according to Simmons. “But we have been living on that right side since. And there's no worries – at all. Zero worries. Stef is Stef, Josh [Allen] is Josh, and they're brothers, and they love each other.”

Josh Allen took off when Diggs arrived in Buffalo, so his presence there is vital to the Bills' status as Super Bowl contenders. There seem to be no problems as of now, and hopefully that remains the same in the long-term.