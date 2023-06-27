Some drama has surrounded the Buffalo Bills this offseason following the “concerning” absence of Stefon Diggs during voluntary OTAs. Diggs showed up for the tail end of mandatory minicamp but that didn’t exactly alleviate the tension.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said there are things he could “do better” to help the situation internally regarding his relationship with Diggs, but his latest comments could spark some more turmoil between the All-Pro duo.

Allen praised new Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield for his work this offseason and may have taken a subtle dig at his top target in the process.

“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

The last time the Bills were playing, Diggs was seen yelling toward Allen during Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Though it's not a guarantee that Diggs was complaining about something, it's easy to interpret it as such.

Whatever is going on between Diggs and the Bills or Diggs and Allen hasn’t fully been reported yet and may never will, but this back and forth with cryptic social media messages and potentially shady comments toward one another could lead to a tumultuous season for the Bills in 2023.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are arguably the best QB-WR duo in the NFL on the field. Off the field, the two may not have as smooth of a relationship as it has seemed.