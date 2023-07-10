The Buffalo Bills are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. They have a talented roster that includes dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs, and an aggressive offense. However, as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL training camp, they will need to make some tough decisions about which players to keep and which to cut. Here we will look at the possible cut candidates on the Buffalo Bill's roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

The Bills had a solid 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 13-3 record and making the playoffs. They lost in the Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team was led by quarterback Josh Allen, who again had a very impressive year and a high-powered passing attack. However, their defense showed some gaps. Despite this, the Bills were still considered one of the best teams in the NFL, with a good chance of winning the AFC and advancing to their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season. Again, the team has a talented roster, especially with guys like Allen, Diggs, and Von Miller at the forefront.

Training Camp Priorities

Looking ahead, the Bills have some specific priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp. They will need to evaluate their roster and make tough decisions about which players to keep and which to cut. This process will likely begin before training camp, but it will continue throughout camp as players compete for roster spots. Keep in mind that some players on the Bills' roster have cross-training abilities, which could be valuable during training camp. This means that they can play multiple positions, which could increase their chances of making the roster.

In addition, the Bills need to continue developing their young players and getting them up to speed with the team's systems. This will be especially important for rookies and players who are new to the team. Again, Buffalo has a talented roster, but they will need to continue building team chemistry during training camp. This will involve developing relationships between players and coaches, as well as fostering a competitive but supportive environment.

That said, now let's look at Buffalo's possible cut candidates for 2023.

Mitch Morse

Center Mitch Morse has struggled with injuries and has a high salary cap hit. According to reports, the Bills could save $6-7 million in cap space by cutting Morse. He is a reliable center for the Bills, but his $11.3 million salary is a lot to pay for a player who has not been playing at an elite level. According to PFF's metrics, Morse was the 24th-ranked center in the league and gave up three sacks during the 2022 season.

Latavius Murray

Running back Latavius Murray is likewise a cut candidate despite being signed in the offseason. He currently sits third on the pecking order behind James Cook and Damien Harris. Murray has a high salary cap hit of $3.5 million, and the Bills have a crowded backfield. Take note that the Bills typically have four running backs on their roster, but one of those spots went to Taiwan Jones, who primarily played special teams. Latavius Murray has not played much special teams later in his career, so he may not fit that role.

Nyheim Hines

If Murray stays, then we think another running back might get cut, and that's Nyheim Hines. While he is a talented player, Hines is behind Murray on the depth chart as of today. Again, the Bills have a crowded backfield and may need to make some tough decisions about which players to keep. His role on the Buffalo Bills is being questioned, as the team could save $4.8 million by cutting him since he has no guaranteed money in 2023.

Dean Marlowe

Safety Dean Marlowe recently signed a one-year deal to return to the Bills. However, he faces an uphill battle at safety. Recall that the Bills already have Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, and Damar Hamlin. Marlowe was acquired by the Bills amid Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer's injury, and he became a starter after Damar Hamlin's injury in the playoffs. While Marlowe made an impact in the playoffs, he faces tough competition for a roster spot in the crowded secondary.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, the Bills are looking to build on their successful 2022 NFL season. The Bills need to address some areas of concern, such as the defense, and retain key players. Buffalo has high expectations for themselves in 2023, and they will need some players to step up. They also need to find ways to save cap space and potentially sign other difference-makers in the coming months. If the Bills can address their needs and build on their strengths, they have the potential to be a title contender in the upcoming season.

Overall, Mitch Morse, Latavius Murray, Nyheim Hines, and Dean Marlowe are all potential cut candidates for the Buffalo Bills before their 2023 NFL Training Camp. The Bills will need to make some tough decisions as they prepare for the upcoming season, and these players could be casualties of that process.