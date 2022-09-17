Bills get crucial Gabriel Davis, Ed Oliver updates for Monday night matchup with Titans

The Buffalo Bills made a statement against the Los Angeles Rams in the first game of the 2022 season. Their massive win over the Los Angeles Rams should serve as a springboard for a great season. Their next test will be against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Several key players appear on Buffalo’s injury report. The Bills announced that, among other injury updates, Ed Oliver will be out and Gabe Davis is listed as questionable for Monday night. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries.

Gabe Davis is questionable and Ed Oliver is out for Monday night's game.#TENvsBUF injury report: https://t.co/8U352O3G7M pic.twitter.com/aBypLCvcwD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 17, 2022

Oliver missed practice entering the weekend, so his absence comes as no surprise. He recorded just two tackles in Week 1. Although his absence makes the Bills’ defense thinner, as does the status of “doubtful” for defensive tackle Tim Settle, the unit should still be able to hold its own against Henry and the Titans’ offense.

Davis, meanwhile, had a huge game in the season opener, tallying 88 yards and a touchdown on four catches. As the big-play threat for Allen to look for and to take pressure off of Stefon Diggs, his role is critical to the team. Buffalo will have to lean on Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox more if Davis does not play.

Despite injuries to two of their key players, the Bills should come out on top in Week 2. They have too much talent for Tennessee to handle and, barring a monster game from Henry, will start 2-0.