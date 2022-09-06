Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.

Isaiah McKenzie recently sustained a groin injury, but it appears that he’s over it now, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott noting that the wideout is all set to line up downfield against the Rams, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Sean McDermott said on @WGR550 that WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin), S Jordan Poyer (elbow) and DT Tim Settle (calf) are all still on track to play vs. Rams. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 6, 2022

The 27-year-old McKenzie has never topped 300 receiving yards in a season since he entered the NFL in 2017 as a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos. However, he is someone who could easily rack up more than double his career-high of 282 receiving yards as a starter this time around for the Bills’ high-octane offense that is expected to see him with an increased role following the departures of Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley.

The Bills added Jamison Crowder over the offseason but McKenzie appears to have beaten him out for the starting slot role. Back in 2021, Beasley and Sanders were second and third on the team in terms of target percentage share, so there’s definitely a lot to be had in terms of targets for McKenzie from Josh Allen, as he looks to put together an impressive season on the final year of his current deal.