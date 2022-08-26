Just a few weeks ago, Matt Araiza was the most beloved Buffalo Bills player not named Josh Allen. The rookie punter blew everyone’s mind with his insane leg power he showcased in the preseason. Many have already bought his jersey, especially after their old punter was cut from the team. Araiza was at the top of Buffalo.

And then, it all came crashing down. Matt Araiza was named in a heinous gang-rape lawsuit from his college days at San Diego State. The details are brutal, as the now-Bills punter and his two friends got a 17-year-old girl intoxicated, and proceeded to rape her. It’s a terrible case, one that seemed to be a badly-kept secret within the college.

Shortly after details about this case was released, the Bills released a statement about their punter Araiza. According to their press release, they are aware of the civil suit against their player. However, they will refrain from commenting on the matter until the end of the legal proceedings. They have already started an examination of the case as well. (via Joe Buscaglia)

Bills:

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021.

Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case legal, we will have no other comment at this point.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 25, 2022

The news about the Bills punter comes just a few weeks after Deshaun Watson was handed an 11-game suspension for his sexual assault allegations. With this being a more serious and violent case, it’s fair to wonder if the NFL will hand Araiza a larger punishment.

Already, there’s a sizable portion of the Bills Mafia calling for the team to cut Araiza from the roster. We will keep you updated on what the team and the league decides to do with Araiza once all legal proceedings are finished.