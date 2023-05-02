Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their running back room on Monday, signing veteran Latavius Murray to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. In fact, the negotiations actually took place during the NFL Draft.

GM Brandon Beane was eyeing a few RBs on Day 3 Saturday but told Murray’s agent that if he signed with the team, Beane wouldn’t select a back.

“That was actually done while we were still drafting,” Beane said, per NewYorkUpstate.com. “I reached out to his agent on Saturday and I was like, ‘There’s still some backs I can draft, but I could use some picks elsewhere at some different positions if you’ll go ahead and do this deal. I won’t draft a running back.”

The Bills’ depth chart currently consists of James Cook, Damien Harris, and Nyheim Hines. Devin Singletary left for the Houston Texans, which means Murray has a legitimate shot at making the roster. He also brings tons of experience to the table for Buffalo.

The 33-year-old played for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints in 2022, registering 760 yards on 171 carries for 4.4 yards per carry. Murray has also suited up for the Raiders, Vikings, and Ravens. Although he might be facing an uphill battle for playing time, Murray could very well carve out a respectable role for himself if he makes a statement in camp.

Most importantly, the Bills have no shortage of options in their backfield. In a day and age where all teams rotate between two or three RBs, this was a great signing by Beane and the front office.