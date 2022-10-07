The Buffalo Bills’ hot start to the season has been slightly cooled off in the last few weeks. After dominating in their first two games, they lost in heartbreaking fashion in Week 3 to the Miami Dolphins. That was then followed up by a come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

A big reason why the Bills have slowed down in the last few weeks is their ever-increasing injured list. Micah Hyde has been ruled out for the season due to a neck injury, and other members of the defense are dealing with various injuries. Heading into Pittsburgh for Week 5 against the Steelers, Buffalo is again down a couple of starters. (via Alaina Getzenberg)

Sean McDermott on @WGR550 rules out safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox, among others expected, for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 7, 2022

Jordan Poyer, the Bills’ starting safety, has been dealing with a foot injury from the first weeks of the season. Him being ruled out for Week 5 means that the team isn’t comfortable sending him back out yet. That’s a brutal blow for a secondary still reeling from the loss of Hyde and the absence of Tre’Davious White.

As for Dawson Knox, the tight end has developed into one of the most dependable end-zone threats in the league. He has been one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets when they need a touchdown. His presence will be missed, but the team has plenty of capable receivers to fill the void left by the tight end.

The Bills are going to be favored against the struggling Steelers in Week 5. However, anything is possible in any given Sunday. Buffalo and Josh Allen should not look past Pittsburgh, lest they fall into a trap.