Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills put themselves and their fans on a rollercoaster of emotions in Sunday’s AFC Wild-Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins at home. But at the end of the day, the Bills let out a huge sigh of relief, with Buffalo surviving a Dolphins squad that did not even have Tua Tagovailoa under center.

The Bills came away with a 34-31 victory, while also sending Bills Twitter on a frenzy following that nerve-wracking experience.

Twitter user @BillsBabe716d shared a hilarious imagined commercial sometime in the future that underscores the potpourri of feelings the Bills gave their fans during the game against the Dolphins.

Commercials 30 years from now: “Did the Buffalo Bills give you heartache and take years off your life from making playoff games too close? You may be entitled to financial compensation.”

More reactions below:

The Buffalo Dangerous Nights Bills

Not pretty but we "Find A Way!" together… Much Love Buffalo. #BillsMafia

The Bills looked as though they were going to have a walk in the park against Miami early on, as they had a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Dawson Knox broke a scoreless tie with a little under eight minutes remaining in the opening period with a touchdown catch then James Cook followed that up minutes later with a 12-yard touchdown run. But the Dolphins, quarterbacked by rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson, outscored the Bills in the second quarter, 17-6, to trim the deficit down to three at the half. The second half turned out to be a shaky adventure as well on both ends of the field for the Bills, but at least they got the win when it was all said and done.

Buffalo will have a week to try to clean up their mistakes and smoothen out the wrinkles on their gameplan when they play in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend.