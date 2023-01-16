Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills put themselves and their fans on a rollercoaster of emotions in Sunday’s AFC Wild-Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins at home. But at the end of the day, the Bills let out a huge sigh of relief, with Buffalo surviving a Dolphins squad that did not even have Tua Tagovailoa under center.
The Bills came away with a 34-31 victory, while also sending Bills Twitter on a frenzy following that nerve-wracking experience.
Twitter user @BillsBabe716d shared a hilarious imagined commercial sometime in the future that underscores the potpourri of feelings the Bills gave their fans during the game against the Dolphins.
Commercials 30 years from now: “Did the Buffalo Bills give you heartache and take years off your life from making playoff games too close? You may be entitled to financial compensation.”
More reactions below:
Mood… but Go Bills!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gza9JhFmei
— Lisa ♡ (@lisaunger_716) January 15, 2023
The Buffalo Dangerous Nights Bills pic.twitter.com/KomPDBtyXl
— Playoff Bill (@BrotherBill716) January 15, 2023
*exhales*
Wild Card Win.#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/HDeCgLXiP7
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2023
Not pretty but we “Find A Way!” together… Much Love Buffalo. #BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/7wuuPx0lXQ
— Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 16, 2023
VICTORY MOOD #BillsMafiahttps://t.co/3ZDFGVUiHupic.twitter.com/sM1IDgLUg8
— Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) January 15, 2023
The Bills looked as though they were going to have a walk in the park against Miami early on, as they had a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Dawson Knox broke a scoreless tie with a little under eight minutes remaining in the opening period with a touchdown catch then James Cook followed that up minutes later with a 12-yard touchdown run. But the Dolphins, quarterbacked by rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson, outscored the Bills in the second quarter, 17-6, to trim the deficit down to three at the half. The second half turned out to be a shaky adventure as well on both ends of the field for the Bills, but at least they got the win when it was all said and done.
Buffalo will have a week to try to clean up their mistakes and smoothen out the wrinkles on their gameplan when they play in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend.