The Buffalo Bills have been busy on Monday morning ahead of NFL free agency, keeping two key players in Sam Martin and Tyler Matakevich in New York for the foreseeable future.

The Bills agreed to terms with punter Martin on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Martin gets $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, where he registered the second-most yards per punt in his 10-year career after joining the team in August,” Garafolo wrote on Monday.

Martin signed with the Bills in August after the team released Matt Araiza. The 33-year-old fifth-round draft pick averaged 42.1 yards per kick and had over 35 percent of his kicks land inside the 20-yard-line, according to Pro Football Talk.

Matakevich agreed to terms on a two-year deal of his own to stay in Buffalo, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It is a two-year deal that voids to one for the linebacker and special teamer, per Rapoport.

“He has been a core special teams player over three seasons with the Bills and has been credited with 48 tackles and an interception,” wrote Josh Alper of PFT on Monday.

The moves come after the Bills already decided to bring back Nyheim Hines on a restructured deal for 2023. The Bills acquired Hines in a midseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and now have the running back under contract for 2023 and 2024; he but didn’t have any guaranteed money under his previous deal.

