Odell Beckham Jr. is back, almost. As the crown jewel of an underwhelming wide receiver NFL free agency class, Beckham is expected to draw widespread interest from prospective contenders once the NFL free agency legal tampering period begins at 12pm EDT. After holding a private workout in front of NFL teams, Beckham seems to be gaining momentum towards a deal, assuaging lingering fears about his rehab after he missed last season while recovering from a torn ACL. But the question remains: where will he sign? Las Vegas has some answers.

Odell Beckham Next Team Odds (per Bovada)

Dallas Cowboys (+275)

New York Giants (+350)

New York Jets (+550)

Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

Carolina Panthers (+900)

Los Angeles Rams (10/1)

Miami Dolphins (12/1)

New Orleans Saints (12/1)

Indianapolis Colts (16/1)

Minnesota Vikings (16/1)

New England Patriots (16/1)

Green Bay Packers (18/1)

Although the Cowboys skipped Beckham’s workout, they’re still the favorites to land him, coming in just ahead of the two New York teams. This makes sense. As evidenced by their offensive meltdown against the 49ers in the playoffs, The Cowboys have a glaring hole at receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb; outside of Lamb, Noah Brown was their only other receiver to even top 500 yards last season. To wit, Beckham is exactly the kind of starry name that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones covets.

“I did have a very impressive conversation with the most important one in this whole proposition, that’s his mother,” Jones told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was really easy for me to see where Odell [Beckham Jr.] got a lot of his pluses. She was very impressive. You can see where he gets a lot of the things he has.”