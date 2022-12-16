By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Ahead of a snowy matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, a couple of folks from Buffalo are starting to warn QB Tua Tagovailoa about the weather that he’s about to face. A meteorologist for a local Buffalo station (who also lived in Hawaii like Tagovailoa) had this to say about the conditions that the Miami team will face, per the Palm Beach Post.

“I know the transition Tua (Tagovailoa) is in for,” Hammer said. “I suggest layers if possible. Whereas we know he’s played in Buffalo cold before, Saturday will be a totally different animal.”

The weather in Buffalo for the Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game are going to be brutal. It’s going to be snowy, with a chance for heavy snow to fall. Temperatures are expected to be at around the low 20s, and wind chill will likely go to the mid-10s. An unprepared team will be decimated by this kind of weather, which is why fans are somewhat worried about how this team will fair.

Tagovailoa has downplayed the fears that he’d struggle with this unfamiliar weather. The Dolphins QB was ridiculed for his “It snows in Alabama” statement by most of Bills Twitter, though. Ultimately, the only way to make his critics shut up is to prove that he can back up his talk by throwing a perfect game.

The chilly Buffalo weather is the perfect backdrop for what looks to be a big matchup in terms of the standings. Both the Bills and the Dolphins are fighting for control of the AFC East. Whoever wins this game gains crucial ground in securing the home-field advantage for the first round.