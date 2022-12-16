By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Saturday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the weather could play a role in the outcome of the game.

Led by Tagovailoa, the Dolphins find themselves at 8-5 and second in the AFC West. Heading into this matchup, they are 0-2 over their past two games. They will now be tasked with heading to Buffalo to take down one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. And the weather will not be in their favor.

On Saturday night at the Dolphins take the field, the projected high in temperature is 26 degrees. This will be the toughest conditions that the Dolphins have played in all year. And based off of Tua Tagovailoa’s performance in the colder weather throughout his career, this Dolphins offense could be in trouble.

Is it? Here are Tua “It Snows in Alabama” Tagovailoa’s career stats in the “cold.” Until he shows he can play well in cold weather, I’m not sure the temperature for Saturday’s game is being overstated. https://t.co/iwJyCQ4RI1pic.twitter.com/NuYcRldVDK — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 15, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa has played in just three games throughout his career where the temperature has been less than 50 degrees. He is 0-3 in those games, and his numbers have reflected that.

Through these three games, Tagovailoa has thrown just two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has performed drastically different than in other games throughout his career.

In 2022, Tua Tagovailoa has put together the best outing of his career. Through 11 games, he has thrown for 3,004 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

The Dolphins offense has looked to be among the most explosive in the NFL throughout this season. Their wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has given even the best secondaries problems. They have combined for 159 receiving yards, 2,463 yards, and 12 touchdowns on the season. If they can find success on Saturday, the Dolphins could earn a much-needed victory.