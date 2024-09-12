Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has some big shoes to fill. The team traded four-time Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason. Buffalo also lost Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Bills believe they found a replacement for Diggs when they selected Coleman 33rd overall in the 2024 draft.

While the team has high expectations for Coleman on the field, the rookie receiver has already won over teammates with his unique personality. “He’s just not normal. And I mean that in the best way… He does things his way and he’s always him. He’s very authentic… I love the guy,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Allen was specifically referring to the time Coleman came to the QB’s home for dinner and refused to eat the fish that was being served. The young wideout wasn’t interested in impressing the star quarterback and that uncompromising attitude left a positive impression, per Getzenberg.

Bills rookie WR Keon Coleman impressed Josh Allen with authenticity

For his part, Allen admitted to missing Diggs during training camp after playing for four seasons with the wideout. But it’s clear the Bills feel they have a future star in Coleman. Allen compared the young receiver to former All-Pros Michael Thomas and Dez Bryant. Coleman has also impressed with his underestimated ability to win routes with short-game quickness.

During his college days, Coleman played two seasons with the Michigan State Spartans. In 2022 he had 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. After a successful sophomore season, Coleman transferred to Florida State. He caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles in 2023. The performance earned Coleman First-Team All-ACC honors.

The Bills selected the receiver with the first pick of the second round of the 2024 draft. Coleman is part of a near-total rebuild of Buffalo's wide receiver room. The team lost Diggs and Davis but added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in addition to drafting Coleman. Third-year wideout Khalil Shakir returned to the Bills for the 2024 season.

Coleman impressed in his first NFL action. The rookie hauled in four passes on five targets for 51 yards. He also made an impressive contested catch on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the Bills' 34-28 Week One win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo travels to Miami to play the Dolphins on Thursday night. The Bills hope Coleman can build on a positive NFL debut.