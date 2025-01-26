One day after Robert Saleh decided to pull out of head coaching conversations to return to San Francisco as the 49ers' new, old defensive coordinator, the Buffalo Bills have earned a major boost of their own, with offensive Joe Brady option to withdraw his name from the New Orleans Saints interviewing process to remain with Josh Allen and company in 2025.

Taking to social media to break down the decision, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport explained the situation, including how the Saints plan to progress in their pursuit of a new head coach.

“Staying home. Joe Brady, the architect of the Buffalo offense, has elected to remain with the Bills and pull out of the Saints HC search, per me and Tom Pelissero. New Orleans had wanted to interview Brady a second time, along with Kellen Moore. Brady sticks in BUF,” Ian Rapoport wrote on social media. “The Saints are still planning on speaking with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Eagles OC Kellen Moore, along with their other in-person interviews.”

Goodness gracious, that can't feel very good if you're a Saints fan, but is Brady's lack of interest in the team warranted? Unfortunately, it sort of is.

As things presently stand, the Saints have -52 million in cap space heading into 2025, according to Over The Cap. They will unquestionably lose at least a few of their current veterans in order to get cap complacent, and even now, their roster isn't particularly good, as their 5-12 record clearly proves. Factor in having the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is pretty good but almost certainly won't be high enough to land an elite quarterback prospect, and it's hard to really sell the Saints head coaching job as anything but this year's least attractive.

With that being said, someone will accept the job because there are only 32 of them in the world, and they might even land a good coach like McCarthy if they play their cards right. But no matter who ends up securing the job, actually succeeding in it is much easier said than done, as they might actually have to get worse before they can get better.