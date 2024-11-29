The Buffalo Bills are asking a favor from their community ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. They're willing to pay their fans over 18 years old, $20 per hour to shovel snow, according to the team's website. They also mentioned that food and hot beverages will be provided to the workers.



The news comes as a snowstorm is making its way to the Buffalo area. There's an expected one to two feet of snow within the Buffalo metropolitan area. While it's not the first time significant snowfall has hit the city, it's not the first time the city has come together.



The Bills Mafia, referring to the fanbase's nickname, is one of the most generous in the NFL, and all of sports. They've raised charity money for Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Tyler Bass, and even the NFL Referees. While many like to make a negative impact, Bills Mafia likes to take that and turn it into something positive.

Bills offering $20 an hour show fans' commitment

Another example of the Bills mafia is how they supported Tua Tagovailoa. Although he's a division opponent, when he went down with a scary injury, they donated more than $16,000 to Tagovailoa's foundation. Still, this act shows the generosity of their fanbase. With the snow, it's not the first time they've shoveled snow. They might be experts in this field.

In early 2024, Bills mafia had a literal hand vs the Steelers. They shoveled the entirety of Highmark Stadium before their Wild Card clash. Their care, determination, and persistence have made them a beloved community within their team, the city, and the entire NFL. Week 13's game will be another instance of Buffalo's fans rising to the occasion. It'll be interesting to see how much snow there will be. Regardless, the stadium could look spotless, all thanks to the support and commitment from the Bills fans.