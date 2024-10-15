In light of the Buffalo Bills acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade to upgrade their wide receiver room, they also released one to create space, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Bills are releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a move to create space for newly acquired Amari Cooper,” Rapoport tweeted on X,” formerly Twitter.

So far this season, Valdes-Scantling has only caught two passes for 26 yards. The Bills have been looking for help to improve their receiver core, and Cooper looked to be one of the best options on the market after Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets.

Bills trade for Amari Cooper

Wide receivers have been on the move today, as both Davante Adams and Amari Cooper are heading to new teams. Cooper was traded from the Browns, as they sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bills for a 2025 third-round and 2026 seventh-round pick.

After the trade, Cooper reacted to the trade and had a professional response, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“(General manager) Andrew Berry called me and told me what was going on,” Cooper said to Anderson. “As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.

“I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps. I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”

After the Bills traded Stefon Diggs during the offseason, they weren't able to replace his productivity. Cooper should be able to give the Bills a lift, and there's no doubt that Josh Allen is happy to have him a target that can win one-on-one matchups.

For the Browns, there's no idea where they go now, especially with their offense already being one of the worst in the league.