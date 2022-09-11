Bills reward Jordan Poyer with ‘good will gesture’ after standout Week 1 vs. Rams

Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills failed to reach a contract extension this offseason, but the team is making sure they let their star safety know that they value and want him on the team long-term.

After Poyer’s standout performance for the Bills against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the team apparently agreed to rework his current contract to add more incentives to it. It’s not better than a new deal, but it’s a “good will gesture” that the 31-year-old definitely appreciated, per Field Yates of ESPN.

With the reworked contract, Poyer can now earn up to $2 million in incentives. The said bonuses were capped at $500,000 before, so it’s definitely a significant bump. Poyer’s base salary is at $5.6 million.

The Bills & S Jordan Poyer agreed to a reworked contract for 2022 that increases the amount he can earn via incentives from $500K to $2M, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed: “Jordan appreciates this good will gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2022

The Bills are clearly trying to keep Jordan Poyer happy, and it’s definitely a good move. As mentioned, he had a great game against the Rams, recording two tackles, one sack and one interception to help Buffalo win 31-10.

Yates did mention that the two sides are still hoping to get a new deal done. Poyer will be an unrestricted free agent in March if no agreement is reached between them, though it doesn’t look like it’ll end up to that as they keep a great working relationship.

For now, the focus of Poyer and the Bills is to win the Super Bowl, and they couldn’t wish for a better start than what they had on Thursday.