Sean McVay speaks out after getting ‘humbled’ by Josh Allen, Bills

To say that the Los Angeles Rams were crushed by the Buffalo Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium might even pass as an understatement. Josh Allen and the Bills went to Hollywood and completely manhandled the reigning Super Bowl champions in a 31-10 victory that will be talked about for a long time. Sean McVay, however, will take the loss as motivational fuel in the coming weeks and games.

“Tonight was a humbling night…My favorite part about sports is the opportunity to respond. This is just chapter one of a guaranteed 17 chapters that we have,” Sean McVay said after the game, via Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY.

Sean McVay and the Rams have a lot of responding to do. Los Angeles was outmatched by the Bills from start to finish on both offense and defense. Matthew Stafford did not look right under center, with a forgettable performance that saw him complete just 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown and three interceptions. Sean McVay should spend significant time speaking with the Rams’ offensive line in the coming days after Stafford’s pass protection gave up a total of seven sacks for 49 yards lost.

Sean McVay also seemed to admit that the Rams were far from a finished product when they faced the Bills.

“We weren’t ready to go,” said McVay, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Take away wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Rams would likely have a much worse season opener. Kupp converted 13 of 15 targets for a game-high 128 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Rams will look to rebound in Week 2 at home versus the Atlanta Falcons.