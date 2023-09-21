The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their Week 3 contest against the Washington Commanders, but they were dealt a surprising blow on Thursday morning when Christian Kirksey suddenly announced his retirement. Kirksey hadn't played yet for Buffalo this season, but was expected to be a contributor to their linebacker corps after coming off the best season of his career in 2022.

Losing Kirksey certainly wasn't something Buffalo was expecting, but it looks like they have moved quickly to add some depth at the position in the wake of his decision. The Bills opted to reunite with old friend A.J. Klein shortly after Kirksey's announcement, adding him to the practice squad to shore up the void left by Kirksey's departure.

.@buffalobills transactions ⬇️ – Signed LB A.J. Klein to the team's practice squad. – LB Christian Kirksey has announced he intends to retire. pic.twitter.com/tTl28bQ1M1 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 21, 2023

Klein bounced around the league last season, spending time with the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears, before finding his way back to the Bills. Klein stuck with the team throughout training camp before he was waived, but with Kirksey gone, Buffalo went running back to Klein to add him to their practice squad.

While Klein enjoyed a pair of successful campaigns with the Bills in 2020 and 2021, it's clear that he's past his prime, and he likely won't be a big contributor for Buffalo as he returns to their squad once again. However, he's a great depth option to have at linebacker if he's needed in a pinch, and his familiarity with the Bills defensive scheme should serve him well. Klein shouldn't be expected to have any sort of big role with Buffalo, but this is a shrewd move for Buffalo with Kirksey now out of the picture.