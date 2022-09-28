With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.

“The Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes, sources say. Former All Pro heads to Buffalo to help with a battered secondary and reunite with Leslie Frazier, his head coach for a minute with the Vikings in 2013.”

The #Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes, sources say. Former All Pro heads to Buffalo to help with a battered secondary and reunite with Leslie Frazier, his head coach for a minute with the #Vikings in 2013. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 28, 2022

The Bills are not expected to have cornerback Dane Jackson to be on the field on Sunday after he suffered a neck injury in Week 2’s 41-17 win over the Tennessee Titans at home. Jackson missed Week 3’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on the road. In the same game, Buffalo also saw another cornerback in Christian Benford get hurt. Benford suffered a hand fracture against the Dolphins, though he has yet to be ruled out of Week 4’s showdown with the Ravens. Those injuries are on top of the fact that Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is still on the injured reserve, with Week 5 as his earliest eligible date to return to action.

Before hooking up with the Bills, Rhodes most recently suited up for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL season in which he played 13 games and posted an interception and 39 combined tackles. He played his first seven years in the league with the Vikings.