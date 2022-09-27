The Buffalo Bills are dealing with some key injuries in their secondary, and they are looking to former Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes for help.

Jordan Schultz reported on early Tuesday morning that Rhodes would be visiting the Bills today.

FA CB Xavier Rhodes is visiting with the #Bills today, per source. The 31-year-old Rhodes is a 2x All-Pro and 3x Pro Bowler with 13 career picks and 92 passes defensed playing for the #Colts and #Vikings. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2022

Xavier Rhodes last played for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 season where he recorded one interception and 39 tackles in thirteen games played. Rhodes was a Pro Bowler with the Vikings back in 2019, 2017 and 2016.

Xavier Rhodes could certainly help out this Bills squad that is hurting in the secondary. This past Sunday, rookie corner Christian Benford broke his hand and is going to need surgery this week. Star corner Tre’Davious White is still out after suffering a torn ACL last season. Dane Jackson is also out after a scary neck injury in Week 2. Safety Micah Hyde is out for the rest of the season, another neck injury, and Jordan Poyer is out on a shorter term basis with a foot injury.

That’s a lot of injuries and the Bills are decimated in the secondary. It’s safe to say that they are in need of some help, and Xavier Rhodes, or anyone for that matter, can certainly provide that.

The Bills are coming off a heartbreaking loss to their division foe Miami Dolphins who are now 3-0 and looking like a real threat in the AFC. The Bills are still the team to beat, but with all these injuries there is some concern about their defense. The Bills could look to add Xavier Rhodes to their roster and get him on the field as soon as possible for a pivotal matchup against the Ravens this Sunday.