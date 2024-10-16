The New York Jets continue to make headlines. Just a week after firing head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers then had a ton of noteworthy comments, including seemingly throwing Mike Williams under the bus for the late-game interception.

A day later, the Jets then landed Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting the QB-WR duo who played together with the Green Bay Packers. Now, the Jets have another big weapon on offense ahead of a Week 7 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other hand, the Jets are paying the remainder of Adams' salary, and some even perceive this acquisition as a bit of a desperation play, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentioned.

“Other teams had reservations about paying the full salary, and the Raiders were pretty set on getting the money off the books, so the Jets made the most sense because they actually had the cap space to do it,” said an AFC executive about the Jets. “And they were a little desperate.”

Multiple teams, such as the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, had expressed interest in Adams, but it was the Jets who always had a strong link due to Rodgers' connection with the wide receiver.

But, as Fowler mentions, them having the cap space and the Raiders wanting to get his contract off the books made it very realistic for both sides to get a deal done. Suddenly, the Jets are 2-4 and just one loss away from last place in the AFC East after losing three straight games.

The debut of Adams with the Jets comes on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers at Heinz Field. Only time will tell if this “desperate” move pays off for Woody Johnson and company.