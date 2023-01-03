By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals has put the football world at a standstill. Everyone is just concerned about the health of Hamlin at the moment, with football becoming just an afterthought. It has also given hockey legend Chris Pronger the opportunity to provide a beacon of hope for Hamlin’s family, as he reflected on the similar injury he suffered and recovered from back in 1998.

Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time.

During a Stanley Cup Playoff game in 1998 between the St. Louis Blues and the Detroit Red Wings, Pronger was hit in the chest by a puck off a slap shot from Dmitri Mironov. Pronger would collapse on the ice shortly after and lose his consciousness for about 20 seconds. Pronger was later transported to Henry Ford Hospital but was able to play again just four days after the scary moment he had on the ice, per NHL.com.

Chris Pronger suffered commotio cordis after taking a slap shot to the chest in 1998. Praying for a similar recovery and outlook for Damar Hamlin…Pronger was back on the ice weeks later and played 12 more seasons en route to the Hockey Hall of Fame. 🙏pic.twitter.com/qYfT8kv66s — Ryan Clifford (@RyanClifford) January 3, 2023

Hopefully, Hamlin will be able to recover just like Pronger.

Hamlin reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel was able to restore the Bills safety’s heartbeat before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game between the Bills and the Bengals has been postponed with no announcement made as of this writing whether the NFL would still call for the matchup to be played at a later date.