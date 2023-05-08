Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Buffalo Bills traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to draft tight end Dalton Kincaid out of Utah, securing a new weapon for Josh Allen. Albeit playing tight end in college, the Bills actually have different plans for Kincaid to start his NFL career.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg believes the Bills will use Kincaid “more like a wide receiver” this season, reports NBC Sports Edge. With Dawson Knox already on the roster, they figure to keep Knox at the tight end position and use Kincaid in the slot.

The move makes sense, as it allows both Knox and Kincaid to be on the field at the same time. Knox is one of Allen’s favorite targets outside of Stefon Diggs, so Kincaid cutting into his playing time is definitely not the preference for the Bills star quarterback.

Kincaid is also one of the more athletic tight end prospects coming into the NFL, and showed a really strong ability to run with the ball after the catch while at Utah. With that being said, he figures to fit seamlessly into a slot position and play a pivotal role in the Bills offense.

Buffalo in general is coming off of a disappointing finish to the 2022 season, losing at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Division round. They certainly still have high expectations going into 2023, and are looking to make that all-elusive jump into the Super Bowl.

The pressure will be firmly atop of Josh Allen for the 2023 season, and it will start in Week 1. Dalton Kincaid is hoping to relieve some of that pressure, and he will be doing so from the slot position.