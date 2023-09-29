Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut in Week 4, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The news comes after Jordan Poyer was ruled out. Hamlin hasn't played since suffering cardiac arrest versus the Cincinnati Bengals late in the 2022 season. He's overcome no shortage of adversity over the past year. Now, Hamlin is set to officially return.

Bills: Damar Hamlin set for 2023 debut

Hamlin had no intention of giving up on his NFL career. There were initially questions about whether or not he'd ever play in the NFL again. However, he made it clear that he wanted to return. Hamlin received another opportunity with the Bills and has had updates since the beginning of the season.

Hamlin, 25, has been in the NFL since 2021. He appeared in 14 games during his rookie season, but did not draw any starts. Still, Hamlin displayed signs of potential. The Bills expected him to factor into their future.

Sure enough, Damar Hamlin started 13 games in 2022, appearing in 15 total. Hamlin recorded 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, and 91 combined tackles. Buffalo relied on Hamlin in their secondary and he impressed.

Following his scary incident versus the Bengals though, the Bills made sure to place health above all else. Buffalo had no intention of rushing him back into game-action.

Damar Hamlin's return in Week 4 is destined to receive plenty of attention. Buffalo is playing at home against the Miami Dolphins, so he will receive a large standing ovation.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday in Buffalo.