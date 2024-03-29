Even though he didn't play much in 2023, Damar Hamlin's return to the field for the Buffalo Bills after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during their Week 17 contest in 2022 was a heartwarming story for fans to follow. While many folks respect Hamlin's journey of perseverance to return to the field after one of the scariest incidents in NFL history, Antonio Brown clearly doesn't feel that way.
Nowadays, Brown is most well-known for posting all sorts of crazy things on social media, and he did just that on Friday morning. When another user asked folks to name a fictional character whose death they hadn't gotten over, Brown responded by posting a picture of Hamlin, which is a joke that is very clearly in poor taste from the former star wide receiver.
#CTESPN https://t.co/wKHiCiKffK pic.twitter.com/QPEMLf28Pz
— AB (@AB84) March 29, 2024
This quickly caught the attention of Hamlin, who took exception to Brown's poor joke and fired back at him with a set of tweets. Hamlin called out Brown for trying to be friendly with him and sending him messages on Twitter constantly before saying that this must be his way of getting back at him for not responding. Hamlin then showed the messages he claimed Brown sent, proving that Brown was simply showing him his true colors.
Been in my DM over a year talking to yourself. You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something. #PrayForAB 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UD5D9erpax
— 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) March 29, 2024
Antonio Brown fires back at Damar Hamlin
Not much Brown does nowadays makes much sense, and his confusing attack on Hamlin certainly won't be earning him any more fans anytime soon. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take Brown long to catch wind of Hamlin's response, and he went off on another tirade in which he doubled down on his stance, and explained that someone running his Twitter was sending those messages to Hamlin.
Somebody run my twitter fuck nigga this entertainment I’ll leave your ass sleep in a field fr boy u don’t know me like that my therapist told me you NFL niggas self esteem weak n Im always looking down #CTESPN https://t.co/1vyyDWbPUX
— AB (@AB84) March 29, 2024
#CTESPN 😂 https://t.co/XUtyh8xvlK pic.twitter.com/nFmCY5nrFB
— AB (@AB84) March 29, 2024
In typical Brown fashion, he would go on to say that he actually runs his own Twitter, and that he was simply trolling Hamlin, so you can make of this what you will. At the end of the day, these jokes by Brown are disgusting, and there's no reason for him to be making fun of an incident that very nearly cost Hamlin his life.
What Brown's goal is with these tweets is ultimately unknown. He seems to be hinting that, for whatever reason, he doesn't think Hamlin's cardiac arrest was real, but that is very obviously incorrect. It's tough to know what Brown is thinking, and whatever the reason, there's really no justification for making these sorts of jokes.
Regardless, Hamlin will look to quickly put this incident behind him and begin focusing on the upcoming 2024 campaign, where he will be hoping to have a bigger role in the Bills secondary after a quiet return to action. Even though Brown may not appreciate it, Hamlin simply taking the field on a weekly basis is extraordinary, but look for him to take on a bigger role with Buffalo in 2024 after they suffered some big name losses in free agency.