One week after he tore his bicep, the Buffalo Bills officially placed nose tackle Ed Oliver on injured reserve ahead of Week 9. They have since responded with a pair of defensive signings and elevated veterans Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips to their active roster.

The Bills elevated both players from their practice squad, they announced on social media. Both will be immediately eligible to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

Poyer and Phillips have both been with the Bills all season, but have bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad. They have both been on the active roster for each of the team's last two games.

Poyer, 34, has been an increasing part of the Bills' defensive game plan since they placed Damar Hamlin on injured reserve. Taylor Rapp recently joined Hamlin on the mend, allowing Poyer to start his first game of the season in Week 8.

Phillips, 33, has not been as consistently involved, but he has become a staple of the rotation. Buffalo initially signed the 11-year veteran after injuries to DeWayne Carter and T.J. Sanders. Phillips' role figures to increase even further with Oliver on the shelf.

Bills' roster issues piling up with Ed Oliver injury

Article Continues Below

The Bills' roster shakeup comes at an inopportune time as they prepare for their biggest game of the year to date. Buffalo has yet another matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on deck in Week 9 as its injury list continues growing.

In addition to Oliver, the Bills could also be without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard, as well as receiver Joshua Palmer. Milano and Bernard were both on the Week 8 injury report, with the former missing his second consecutive game and the latter playing on a pitch count.

Veteran Shaq Thompson and fan-favorite Joe Andreessen have filled the gaps at linebacker, with Milano and Bernard banged up. Their absences would still leave the team potentially without four traditional defensive starters against the Chiefs.

As poor as the injury situation has been, the Bills received a positive update when first-round pick Maxwell Hairston was activated off injured reserve in Week 8. Hairston recorded one tackle in his season debut and expects to slowly increase his snap count.