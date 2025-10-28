Josh Allen is giving some insight into how he gets ready for game day, and with the Buffalo Bills' record so far this year…it seems to be working.

“I just try to listen to very slow old-school stuff to try to keep the heart rate down,” the Buffalo Bills quarterback told PEOPLE.

He added: “A lot of Elvis, a lot of Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Billy Joel. So it's a lot of songs that are just very slow tempo, and I try to relax, try to find myself in a good spot and think of good things that are about to happen.”

The Bills were one of the last teams to have an undefeated start to the 2025-26 season. The Allen-led team won the first four games but lost its fifth game to the New England Patriots.

“We just played sloppy,” Allen said following the Bills' loss to the Patriots during Week 5 on Oct. 5. “Not going to win a football game turning the ball over three times in our red zone. Gave them one in their red zone. That's just bad football, and we just did not play good tonight.”

The Bills now have two losses this season after losing the following game to the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 13.

In addition to listening to music to get Allen ready for the game, he tries to stay in a calm state of mind before heading onto the field.

“Just talking to myself and be like, alright, breathe,” the 2024 NFL MVP said. “Take it one moment at a time. Don't get too high, don't get too low. And obviously there's times where you got to let your emotion out on the football field, and I feel like that helps guys gravitate towards the common goal of trying to win a football game. But again, being here, not being here, but kind of somewhere in the middle. And that's what I try to do.”

Allen made it clear what his primary focus is this year — giving Buffalo their first franchise Super Bowl win. Last season, the Bills came up short after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC Championship.

“Being mentioned for MVP means your team is doing really well, probably in the hunt for the playoffs, and you're doing your job,” he said on Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills back in August. “It doesn't change my life to have that accolade or to have more of those accolades. The only thing that I'm worried about is doing everything I can to bring a Lombardi Trophy here.”

The next Bills game will be against the Chiefs on Nov. 2.