It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update.

“Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made.”

While Hamlin is “still sedated and in critical condition in the ICU,” there is progress. That is certainly promising. Cameron Wolfe of ESPN also confirmed Wednesday morning that Hamlin is now at just 50% oxygen on the ventilator as opposed to the 100% he previously required.

“Damar is still in the intensive care unit. He’s improved to 50% oxygen needed on the ventilator after originally being at 100%.”

The entire sports world stood still on Monday night when Damar Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest following a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. On Tuesday, Hamlin’s uncle said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice, once on the field and once at the hospital, though this latest update suggests it actually was only once on the field.

The Bills-Bengals game never resumed after the incident as players from both teams gathered to say a prayer for the second-year safety. Numerous teammates were also seen in tears, fearing for Hamlin’s life. The NFL is yet to announce when they will finish the Week 17 contest.

Support has come pouring in from tons of athletes and teams across the globe for Hamlin. Also, the former Pitt standout saw his toy drive charity surpass the $6 million mark in donations in wake of the incident. It previously had just a few thousand on its GoFundMe page.

We’re all praying Damar Hamlin pulls through.