Slowly but surely, Damar Hamlin’s situation is starting to get better and better. The Buffalo Bills safety is making progress after going through cardiac arrest in the middle of the game. His recovery has seemingly galvanized the Bills even more, with all of their players showing support for their teammate. That includes Josh Allen, who wore a Damar Hamlin shirt with a sweet inscription on it, per Tracy Wolfson.

This is what was written on Josh Allen’s sweatshirt that he wore when he arrived #BillsMafia#DamarStrongpic.twitter.com/7TmjG4HowR — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 8, 2023

After seeing this, Damar Hamlin was touched, tweeting out his reaction.

Josh Allen and the Bills were on the verge of tears last Monday when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. After a routine tackle, the safety collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, with EMTs administering CPR for a grueling nine minutes. It was a harrowing sight to witness, and the gravity of the situation was felt by everyone inside Paycor Stadium.

Thankfully, Damar Hamlin is making immense progress in his recovery from his cardiac arrest. The Bills safety remains in critical condition, but he is now awake, fully responsive, and has his breathing tube removed. It’s a massive improvement from his situation a couple of days ago, when no one knew if he’d actually make it. It’s genuinely great to see this man take steady steps towards good health.

Josh Allen and the Bills are now looking to give Damar Hamlin the perfect homecoming gift by ending their season on a high note. A win against the New England Patriots would ensure that a Bills-Chiefs AFCCG will be played on neutral soil. Expect a fired-up Buffalo squad to go all-out against a division rival of theirs.