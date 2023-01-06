After some scary moments on and off the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovering. The safety underwent cardiac arrest on the field after making a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field, and was immediately placed in the ICU. Now, a day after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already talking with some of his close friends, like Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson.

The Athletic insider Shams Charania and NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed this shortly afterwards, as well as the Bills’ official Twitter account.

Yesterday, Damar Hamlin woke up and communicated with doctors via writing, which was a great sign. It seemed scary at first, since the Bills safety wasn’t breathing after he collapsed on the field. Thankfully, EMTs were quick to resuscitate him and get him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After Damar Hamlin went down and was transported to the hospital, the NFL decided to call off the Bills-Bengals game temporarily. That decision was eventually turned into a no-contest, as there seemed to be no feasible way to resume play of this game. Because of that, the NFL had to change a couple of things to accommodate this sudden change.

Hamlin isn’t quite out of the woods yet: Doctors still have to determine if there was any damage done to his brain or other vital organs during the cardiac arrest. Still, the early returns on the safety are much more promising than anyone ever expected. Here’s to hoping that Hamlin makes a full recovery and gets back to living life the way he wants to.