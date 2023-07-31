An unfathomable thought almost eight months ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is practicing in pads at training camp for the first time since his cardiac arrest in January. He dashed out of the locker room and onto the field surrounded by a sea of applause and support Monday morning, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Damar Hamlin back in pads for the first time since January here at #Bills camp. pic.twitter.com/UPbWbeWBZO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2023

It was undoubtedly a euphoric and triumphant moment for him, but also a special one for fans who have closely followed Hamlin's comeback journey since its terrifying beginning in a road Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Hamlin's doctors say that a hit to the chest caused him to instantly go into cardiac arrest. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington performed CPR on the field before the 25-year-old was transported to the hospital. Hamlin presented the team's entire training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year's ESPYs, in what was a deeply emotional moment.

The third-year safety quickly progressed through his recovery process, getting cleared for football activities in April and then reporting to training camp last week. Damar Hamlin was vocal early on that his goal was to return to action for this season, but actually seeing it come to fruition is truly surreal.

He and Buffalo will be firmly under the spotlight this season. After all of the anguish the franchise endured in the 1990s as well as an unceremonious end to last postseason, perhaps Hamlin's incredible story will coincide with the Bills finally winning their first Super Bowl.