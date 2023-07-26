Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety, is set to return less than eight months after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game. As the Bills open training camp at St. John Fisher University, the team tweeted Wednesday that Hamlin is “a full go” for camp as the team prepares for the 2023 campaign.

To kick off Bills training camp, head coach Sean McDermott gave Bills Mafia some great news that not many people thought they would hear eight months ago as Hamlin lay motionless on the turf in Cincinnati on January 2, 2023.

“Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100%. We’ll go at his cadence,” McDermott told the media Wednesday.

Coach McDermott: Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we’re behind him 100%. We’ll go at his cadence. 🫶#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UhWCHENHrd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 26, 2023

The Damar Hamlin Bills return seemed unlikely just under eight months ago when the Buffalo training staff had to perform CPR on the safety for nine minutes. However, just four months after the incident, multiple heart specialists cleared Hamlin to come back to football.

In June, Hamlin took the next step in his recovery when he fully participated in practice during the team’s OTAs. Now, the former Pitt Panther is hitting the ground running to prepare for his third NFL season, where it seems like he will play without restriction.

This news is incredible for Bills fans and all football fans who watched in horror when Hamlin’s cardiac arrest played out on live national TV. It should also give hope to LeBron James, his family, and fans after LeBron’s son, Bronny James, suffered a similar cardiac incident at a USC basketball workout on Monday.