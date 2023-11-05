As the Bills return to Cincinnati, Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has incredible gesture for those who saved his life

The Week 10 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is quite a bit more meaningful than a matchup between two strong AFC playoff contenders. The Sunday night game in Cincinnati represents a return to the Queen City for Buffalo's Damar Hamlin. The defensive back suffered a cardiac event on the field in a Week 17 game in Cincinnati last year, an incident that captured the nation's attention.

Last night I had dinner with my heroes. 10 of the UC Medical Staff that helped save my life. I surprised them with a scholarship named after each of them that will support youth in Cincy to chase their dreams. Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them!🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/sEOCDkwYvk — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) November 5, 2023

Hamlin was revived on the field at Paycor Stadium and was taken to UC Hospital where he was treated for several days before he was allowed to go home to Buffalo.

Hamlin returned with his team to Cincinnati for this week's game, and he offered an incredible gesture to 10 of the staffers that took care of him.

“Last night I had dinner with my heroes. 10 of the UC Medical Staff that helped save my life,” Hamlin explained through his tweet on X. “I surprised them with a scholarship named after each of them that will support youth in Cincy to chase their dreams.”

When Hamlin suffered his cardiac event last year, the game came to a halt and was eventually cancelled. The two teams would meet in the divisional playoffs several weeks later in Buffalo, and the Bengals were victorious. Hamlin watched that game from a luxury suite, but not before he was welcomed back by his teammates and Buffalo fans.

Damar Hamlin is back with the team in 2023, but he has played in just 1 game to this point in the season. The Bills (5-3) will take over first place in the AFC East if they are victorious over the Bengals (4-3). The Bengals will move into a 3-way tie for second in the AFC North with a win.