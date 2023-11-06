Bills' Damar Hamlin took time to reflect at Paycor Stadium after the team's loss vs. Bengals, the place where he almost lost his life

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin could not have known exactly what emotions he would be feeling after returning to Paycor Stadium this past weekend for a prime-time meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin did not play in the game but privately spent time on the field where he almost died.

It has been more than 10 months since the 25-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the same two teams. The NFL world, and countless non-football fans, feared for Hamlin's life and showed him tremendous support during his harrowing recovery. His return to Cincinnati as a member of the Bills is surreal, to say the least.

Hamlin was seen reflecting near the Bengals logo for approximately 15 minutes, according to WLWT's Olivia Ray. No one can fathom the memories that flowed through the resilient athlete, but he did share his thoughts on the postgame experience.

Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me. https://t.co/eQGkrqtZK0 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) November 6, 2023

“Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me,” Hamlin posted on X. Although most fans can't understand, they will remain behind him as he continues to move forward.



Damar Hamlin was a healthy inactive for the matchup that Buffalo ultimately lost, 24-18, on Sunday Night Football. It was an unsurprising decision given that he has been scratched from all but one game this season. A crowded safety depth chart is going to keep limiting his opportunities, but Hamlin's story obviously extends beyond just the gridiron.

Facing his terrifying past is undoubtedly an important chapter of it. Though, he and the Bills are also firmly looking to the future.