The Buffalo Bills appear to have some extra motivation against the Cincinnati Bengals for their Divisional Round matchup, as safety Damar Hamlin has made an appearance in the locker room. While he won’t be playing, the Bills will surely be excited to have Hamlin back in the locker room once more.

Hamlin joining the Bills’ locker room was first reported by Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports. It was later confirmed that while Hamlin is with Buffalo in locker room, he won’t be coming out to the field, via ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

During the Bills and Bengals first meeting of the season in Week 17, Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital and put in intensive care. The Bills and Bengals game was eventually canceled.

But Hamlin was able to make a recovery. He has now left the hospital and is healthy enough to watch the Bills play in person.

When Hamlin first went down, it was an emotional moment for both franchises. While the game’s cancellation changed the AFC’s playoff structure, Cincinnati and Buffalo were more concerned with Hamlin’s health. Their reactions on the field told the entire story.

The Bills and Bengals will be battling it out for a spot in the AFC Championship game. It is sure to be a game of high emotions.

For Buffalo, it is sure to be an emotional day. As they look to take down the Bengals, they’ll have their teammate, and brother in Damar Hamlin by their side.