The Buffalo Bills trailed the Cincinnati Bengals 17-7 at halftime of their Divisional Round matchup. However, Bills’ fans had all the reason to smile after beloved safety Damar Hamlin made an appearance.

Hamlin met with the Bills in their locker room prior to the game, but he didn’t come out to the field. Still, when Hamlin was shown on the jumbotron, Buffalo erupted.

As Hamlin made a heart with his hands, the fans in Buffalo made hearts with their hands right back at him.

Hamlin was infamously injured the last time the Bills and Bengals faced off back in Week 17. After suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, he was rushed to the hospital and placed in intensive care. Buffalo and Cincinnati’s matchup was ultimately canceled.

However, Hamlin has now recovered from his injury. While he isn’t on the field, he has now recovered enough to attend the game in person. After suffering a life-changing tragedy the first time they played, Hamlin received a hero’s welcome during the Bills-Bengals rematch.

Both teams are battling for an opportunity to compete in the AFC Championship. With their first matchup cancelled, both Buffalo and Cincinnati are looking to prove who is the better team. The Bills may have trailed at halftime, but there are sure to be fireworks in the second half.

But beyond the box score and beyond the eventual winner and loser, both squads are happy to see Damar Hamlin back. His injury shocked the entire nation. But now Hamlin is back in Highmark Stadium, healthy and cheering on the Bills.